The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to conduct a comprehensive study of the water supply network in Lutyens’ Delhi to create a 25-year water master plan for the area, an official said on Tuesday. NDMC to draft 25-year water supply plan for Lutyens’ Delhi

The civic body invited bids for the project on November 28 and the selected agency will be required to develop the masterplan in a year. The Lutyens’ Delhi has a larger floating population in comparison to the residents.

As per the NDMC report, the 42.7 square km area has a resident population of 0.25 million and floating population of around 1.6-2.0 million per day.

“The study will focus on all aspects of the water supply network in the area from replacement of old supply lines, upgradation of underground water reservoirs, supply to slum clusters as well as steps needed to make New Delhi more water secure through additional storages and back up plans,” a senior NDMC official said.

While rest of the city gets water from the Delhi Jal Board, the NDMC acts as the water utility for the Lutyens’ Delhi. However, the civic body is reliant on the DJB for sourcing its raw water supply.

An NDMC official said that the current demand in the area is about 148 MLD (million litres per day) while the availability through DJB is about 125 MLD.