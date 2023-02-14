NDMC to hold tulip festival from February 14

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a three-day tulip festival starting February 14 at the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri as a part of series of events being held to mark the beginning of G20-related meetings in the Capital.

NDMC has planted more than 140,000 tulip bulbs during this spring season -- a three-fold jump from the previous year. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena earlier said that over 500,000 tulip bulbs will be planted across the city, including in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Tulips blooming in Delhi are making this spring a bit special. Earlier, NDMC procured and planted 40,000 bulbs of Tulips. This year 1,40,000 bulbs were planted and next year 5 lakh bulbs will be planted in NDMC and MCD areas. Slowly but surely, we move to be the city of flowers,” Saxena tweeted.

The civic body overseeing the New Delhi area will also hold Tulip walks on Shanti Path on February 18, 19, 25 and 26. “We have roped in an NGO, which has been associated with landscaping of Sunder Nursery for these walks. The trust has developed the content of the walk keeping in mind the monuments around the history of Shanti Path and the history of tulips and their varieties,” an official stated.

The council will also hold a photography competition on tulips between February 14 and 24. “This competition will be held in collaboration with a photography club. People can click pictures of planted tulips and participate in the contest. NDMC will judge the three best pictures every day and upload them on its social media platforms. The best judged photograph will be awarded at the conclusion of the festival,” the official said.