Wed, Sept 03, 2025
NDMC to resurface 79 roads with ‘modern tech’ for 90cr

ByParas Singh
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 04:00 am IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will soon undertake the resurfacing of 79 roads in its jurisdiction using “modern technology” at an estimated cost of around 90 crore, vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

(Representative image) Road safety and visibility will also be enhanced through road marking works with thermoplastic paint, officials said. (HT Archive)
“This road network directly connects to nationally significant landmarks such as the parliament house, secretariat, ministry of home affairs, Prime Minister’s residence, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and Kartavya Path,” Chahal said.

For this project, NDMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on September 19, 2024. CRRI conducted a field survey of the 79 roads in January and February 2025 and submitted a detailed road evaluation report to NDMC. Based on this report, the total project cost has been fixed at 89.75 crore, Chahal said.

The NDMC VC added that the resurfacing will use advanced technologies such as hot mix, cold mix, cold milling, bituminous concrete, and micro-surfacing. Road safety and visibility will also be enhanced through road marking works with thermoplastic paint, officials said.

A division-wise action plan has been prepared, according to Chahal. In the R-I Division, resurfacing will be carried out on 18 roads, including Atul Grove Road, Jai Singh Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Sikandra Road, Abul Fazal Road, Pandara Road, and Purana Qila Road, at a cost of 24.74 crore. Work is expected to be allocated by October 2025 and completed by October 2026.

In the R-II Division, 24.20 crore will be spent on 21 roads such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road, Janpath, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Estate, Khan Market, Bharti Nagar, Gold Link Colony, and Pandara Road Colony.

Similarly, in the R-IV Division, 28 roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Dharma Marg, Rajdoot Marg, Nyaya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Africa Avenue, and Vinay Marg, will be upgraded at a cost of 26.20 crore, with completion targeted by August 2026.

In the CP Division, resurfacing of major and radial roads, including Inner, Middle, and Outer Circles, Radial Roads, Regal Compound Back Lane, and Panchkuian Road, will be taken up at 10.65 crore.

“This project will not only improve the quality and durability of road surfaces but also reduce maintenance costs, ensuring a smoother driving experience and improved urban mobility,” Chahal said.

He also announced that smart classrooms will be set up for classes 1 to 5 in NDMC and Navyug schools.

