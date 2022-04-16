NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks

In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park.

Under the project, a 2.75 kilometre synthetic track, with a width of 2-3 metres, will come up at Lodhi Garden while a 1.75km long rubberised synthetic track of 1.5m width will be developed near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Friday.

The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, he added.

NDMC had previously developed a synthetic track at Nehru Park but officials said portions of it were damaged due to spiked shoes worn by runners.

Upadhyay said that the horticulture department received remarkable feedback from the morning walkers and visitors at Nehru Park, following which the council decided to move ahead with more synthetic tracks in other major parks.

“No tree will be disturbed and proper breathing space will be left around the trees while developing these tracks. The total cost of the project at Lodhi Garden is ₹2.50 crore, Sanjay Jheel-Laxmibai Nagar is ₹1.60 crore and Nehru Park project is ₹60 lakh approximately. The work will be awarded soon once the tender formalities are completed,” said a senior NDMC official.