Nearly 2,800 fire personnel to be deployed in Delhi on Diwali

Around 2,800 personnel of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) will be deployed in the national capital on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali this year, director Atul Garg told news agency ANI on Monday.

Furthermore, as many as 30 fire posts have also been set up across the Union territory to handle distress calls. These are in addition to the existing 64 fire stations in the city, Garg mentioned.

“We have made extensive preparations to handle fire calls during the Diwali festival. Around 2,800 fire personnel will be on duty on Diwali,” Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital announced last month of its decision to impose a blanket ban on the sale, use and storage of firecrackers on Diwali. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal explained that the decision was made in view of the deteriorating air quality of the city.

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the “poor” category on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the similar environment to last till Diwali and deteriorate to “very poor” category thereafter.

Some stations of the CPCB, including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Jahangirpuri, NSIT Dwarka, and others, have been consistently recording “very poor” air levels. On Monday at 5pm, the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 349, in Chandni Chowk at 323, in Jahangirpuri at 373, and in NSIT Dwarka at 345.