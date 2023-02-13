Neglected Tripolia gate set for restoration work by ASI

During the Mughal era, it served as the entrance to a busy bazaar, towering over a bustling street of residents, traders, and horse-driven carts. Today, however, the Tripolia Gateway in north Delhi -- part of the Grand Trunk Road -- is reduced to merely being a startling throwback to olden times as bikes, cars and buses whizz past at dizzying speeds, occasionally grazing its edges.

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating condition of the gateway, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said it will initiate conservation efforts at the site.

The gateway consists of two sets of triple-arch passageways facing each other, made of bricks and is roofed by flat domes. One gate at Gur Mandi was conserved by the ASI in 2012, but the other gate at Rana Pratap Bagh was left untouched and is fast running to ruin -- the plaster that lines the walls of the gateway has weathered, and stone slabs have come off in parts. Meanwhile, mounds of garbage line its alcoves as the entire structure is used as an unofficial public urinal.

ASI Delhi Circle officials said the gateway has sustained damage due to the movement of heavy vehicles.

Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist, ASI Delhi Circle, said, “We will take up core conservation at the central arch of the Tripolia Gateway. The structure has sustained damage due to the movement of vehicular traffic, and parts that have been damaged will be repaired. The ornamental plaster and windows of the mihrab (niche) will also be conserved. Our focus will be on ensuring that the original antique and aesthetic look of the structure remains intact.”

According to Singh, the ASI has floated tenders for material and labour, and restoration work is set to start soon. “We will request the police to stop traffic movement from the central gate while we work on it. Once the conservation is completed, we will focus on other parts and again seek permission from traffic police for re-routing traffic,” he said.

According to an inscription on the outer face of the central arch of the gate, the structure was built in 1728 by Mahaldar Khan, who served as the nazir (administrator) during Mughal emperor Mohammad Shah’s reign.

Maulvi Zafar Hasan, the ASI archaeologist who prepared the first list of monuments worthy of conservation in 1916, in his listings wrote, “The Delhi-Karnal Road passes under the central archway of the north-western gate, while the south-eastern gate lies just off the road to the eat. The duplicate inscription on the central archway of each of the two gateways refers to the erection of these gateways, a bazaar (market) and a road, by Nazir Mahaldar Khan. The last two are said to have been located between the two gateway.”

In 2012, the ASI repaired the gateway at Gur Mandi whose arches and sidewalls had been damaged due to vehicular traffic, but the gate at Rana Pratap Bagh was left untouched.

Bheem Singh Rawat, conservation assistant, sub-circle Kashmiri Gate, said, “The road level was lowered so that vehicles didn’t brush past the Gur Mandi gate. This gate (at Rana Pratap Bagh) was in better shape then. However, due to the passage of heavy trucks from here, the gate has been damaged now. Some slabs have fallen. We will repair ornamental plaster and the pillars of the mihrab that have been damaged will also be fixed.”