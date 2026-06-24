New Delhi council suspends road cutting during monsoon

New Delhi The ban will be in place from July 1 to September 30. (Representative photo)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has suspended “road cutting” operations, with no permission to be given between July 1 and September 30, to minimise disruptions for residents during the monsoon, officials said on Tuesday. Permissions already granted are also suspended in cases where work is yet to start, they said.

The civic body said permission may be granted on a case-by-case basis only in exceptional cases involving urgent public utility services or emergency works, which require the prior approval of the NDMC chairperson.

An NDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said the decision was taken to prevent waterlogging, road damage, traffic disruptions, and inconvenience to residents and commuters during the monsoon. “The restriction will help maintain the structural integrity of roads. Directions have been issued that all ongoing road-cutting works must be completed, neatly levelled, and dressed before the onset of the monsoon season to ensure public safety and avoid inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists,” the official said.

“Fresh execution of works will only be permitted if the matter is deemed emergent,” the official added.

The annual date for the usual monsoon onset in Delhi is June 27, but it is likely to be delayed to the first week of July this year.