New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment gains momentum, says minister

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said work on redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is gathering pace and also posted videos of the work in progress. Railway officials said the project will feature an elevated road network around the station, with two large station buildings, one each on the Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate sides. (AP photo)

The video, shared late on Saturday on X, also showed a futuristic design of the railway station, which has seen multiple design and plan changes over the last few years. Over 1,500 artificial intelligence (AI) based cameras will be installed at the station for security purposes – to keep a tab on every corner - both inside and outside the station, Vaishnaw wrote in the post.

The New Delhi Railway Station is being redeveloped by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – which aims to modernise India’s rail infrastructure. The brownfield project’s aim is to not only modernise the station, but to decongest the city while creating a multi-modal hub for various modes of transport. The video, posted by the Union minister also showed large sections outside of the station dug up and barricaded.

“The redevelopment work of New Delhi Railway Station is progressing at a rapid pace,” he wrote in his post, adding that every employee and vendor will be provided with an ID card and jackets for identification.

“Bharat Taxi will be connected to the NDLS station. Further, new signages will also be installed at the station for convenience of passengers,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister had on Saturday inspected sample coaches at the station which have been developed with the proposed interior design and colour schemes for the “next-generation Amrit Bharat” coaches. “The coaches have been furnished with distinct interior colour themes, incorporating coordinated shades across key components such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains, and lavatory areas. All materials used in these coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards,” a northern railways official said.

According to railway officials aware of the revamp, the project will feature an elevated road network around the station, with two large station buildings, one each on the Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate sides. “The total area of the new station building will have a built-up area of approximately 1,10,000 sqms, designed to accommodate up to seven lakh passengers daily – up from the existing capacity of nearly four to five lakh passengers,” said the official, adding there will also be a grand air concourse at the departure level, above the railway tracks. “The main station building will have two basement floors, alongside a ground plus three storey structure,” the official added.

The new buildings will also feature designated holding areas, apron zones for smooth passenger transition from the elevated road to the station and retail spaces. The plan also includes seamless integration with various city transport modes, including the Metro – creating a multi-modal hub. A second official said several commercial buildings will also be built as part of the plan, shifting existing railway offices from the state entry road to this new building, which will also have multiple floors in parking space.

After two failed attempts in 2001-02 and 2008-09, the long awaited cabinet approval was received in 2022. However, at least two were tenders floated had fallen through - due to high bids or other technicalities. The tender to award the contract was finally awarded in February 2025. It is being executed through an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, being overseen by the RLDA.