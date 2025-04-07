Menu Explore
New NDMC control centre to be based on Surat model

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 05:25 PM IST

NDMC plans to upgrade its ICCC in New Delhi, inspired by Surat's advanced model, enhancing traffic management and civic services for better urban planning.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to upgrade its existing Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at Palika Kendra on the basis of an advanced model in Surat, which will help in traffic management, citizen engagement, and delivery of civic services, officials aware of the matter said.

The control centre will help in traffic management, citizen engagement, and delivery of civic services, officials said. (File)
The control centre will help in traffic management, citizen engagement, and delivery of civic services, officials said. (File)

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said that the Surat command centre is equipped with advanced infrastructure which helps the municipality to deliver on sustainable and smart urban planning, particularly in its adoption of the 3R principles—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — in wastewater management.

“The Surat centre was operationalised in 2016 under the Smart City Mission to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and improve the delivery of civic services. This state-of-the-art facility integrates data from over 30 municipal services—including BRT system, traffic management, emergency response, CCTV surveillance, streetlight monitoring, and grievance redressal—onto a single, unified platform,” the official said.

“Given that New Delhi is located at the heart of the national capital and receives a large number of visitors daily, an advanced command centre will be critical for efficient disaster management — especially during emergencies such as strong winds, rainfall, and waterlogging,” he said.

A proposal will soon be submitted to incorporate the successful features of Surat’s ICCC into NDMC’s system to enhance preparedness and resilience. “We will also consider linking other key bodies such as traffic police and disaster response teams with the ICCC, to create a fully integrated and responsive municipal ecosystem that delivers world-class services to citizens and visitors alike,” said Chahal. la

The NMDC’s command centre was set up in 2020-21. Its current features include relaying live camera footage, collection of data from air quality sensors at 55 locations, GPS-based monitoring of vehicles, controlling street lights and monitoring sanitation services.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
