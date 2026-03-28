New waste processing unit in Ghazipur gets approval in MCD House

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in its house meeting on Friday approved a proposal for the development of a new facility to process fresh waste dumped at Ghazipur landfill site. Further, the installation of a smart streetlight system in six MCD zones has also been passed. Mayor Raja Iqbal chaired the MCD Session at Civic Centre on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The proposal for the waste processing facility mentioned that approximately 2,200-2,400 tonnes of fresh waste are dumped at the Ghazipur landfill per day, with the new unit being set up to reduce the formation of a mound. It will be made over 5 acres at the Integrated Freight Complex in Ghazipur, and will dispose of the byproducts produced from processing the fresh waste. The facility will have a capacity of 800TPD, and will be made at a cost of ₹178.08 crore.

The house also approved the installation of the Integrated Lighting Management System (ILMS), in Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Keshavpuram, Rohini, and Narela zones. The project will see around 300,000 streetlights being replaced. MCD officials had earlier stated that the system allows them to check the status of each light individually, increasing accountability, compared to the existing system under which the status of streetlights is checked in groups. Officials had stated that the system gave them the option of being more energy efficient, by allowing for selectively dimming certain lights during non-peak hours.

Further, the corporation also passed many proposals regarding naming and renaming of roads and parks across the city after prominent public figures or important figures from the area.

A park inCivil Lines and another in Dilshad Garden are being named after B.R. Ambedkar, while another in northwest Delhi’s Jaunti village is being named after Haryanvi poet and Azad Hind Fauj member Mehar Singh Dahiya. The construction of a community hall in Mukherjee Nagar at the cost of ₹499 lakh was also approved, which will be constructed after demolishing the existing community hall at the site, with the proposal for the same stating it to be of an inadequate size for community gatherings and in a severely dilapidated and unsafe condition.

The house also saw protests from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors over the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders in the city.