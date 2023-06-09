Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at west Delhi hospital; 20 newborn babies rescued

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Delhi fire services director Atul Garg said that no one was hurt in the blaze and that nine fire units were dispatched to the site

Twenty newborn babies were rescued after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi’s Vaishali Colony in the early hours of Friday, said the fire department.

The hospital operated from the first floor of a four-storey building. (Sourced)
“No one was hurt in the blaze. ...nine fire units were dispatched to the site,” said Delhi fire services director Atul Garg. “All the babies were moved to four different hospitals in west Delhi from where three of them were discharged.”

Garg said that they were informed about the blaze at the hospital in Vaishali Colony around 1.35am. “The hospital operated from the first floor of a four-storey building constructed over a 180 square yard plot,” said Garg.

He added that prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out at a shop located in the basement of the building. Garg said that the smoke soon engulfed the hospital.

