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NGT directs Delhi civic body to submit plan on clearing Ghazipur landfill

The NGT has ordered Delhi's MCD to provide a time-bound plan to clear the Ghazipur landfill and manage daily waste within four weeks.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi

The fire at the landfill in April 2024, following which the court took cognisance of legacy waste at the site. (HT Archive)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to disclose a time-bound action plan, within four weeks, to clear legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava also sought a plan for treating daily waste that continues to be dumped at the site.

“Learned Court Commissioner has filed the submission to the status report of the Respondent – Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on April 6. Learned counsel for the MCD seeks four weeks’ time to examine the same. Respondent – MCD is also directed to place on record the time bound action plan for clearing the waste dumped in Ghazipur landfill site and for treating the daily waste which is reaching the said landfill site,” said the bench, listing the matter next on July 7, 2026.

 
national green tribunal waste management
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