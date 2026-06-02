The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) to investigate allegations of large-scale boulder extraction in Vasant Kunj. NGT directs DPCC to investigate Vasant Kunj Boulder extraction

The direction was given on May 29, 2026, during the hearing of a 2025 appeal by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Vasant Kunj Sector B Pocket-1, and a connected appeal filed by the RWA’s president, Rajeev Ranjan.

The counsel for the appellants alleged that, for the construction of three housing towers by a private company within the area, large quantities of boulders were being extracted from the project site, effectively meaning that the proponent was carrying out mining activities in the Aravallis.

“We had filled the original appeal in 2025, against the conditional environmental clearance granted for the project. The siteis within a residential area, with hardly any groundwater, already clogged traffic, and next to a school meaning that it is a silent zone, so how can such a massive construction project be allowed? Additionally, the housing towers each had basements, for which digging into the Aravallis was being done. For projects such as, an NOC from the Delhi Jal Board is required, which we believe was given erroneously,” said Ranjan.

The NGT has directed the SEAC and the DPCC to place their findings on record before the next hearing, which is scheduled on August 17.