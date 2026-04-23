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NGT issues notice to 6 cricket stadiums over water usage

NGT issues notice to 6 cricket stadiums over water usage

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:46 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to six cricket stadiums across the country, including Arun Jaitley Stadium here, asking them to explain why their activities should not be stopped for failing to disclose the source of water used to maintain pitch and grounds.

NGT issues notice to 6 cricket stadiums over water usage

The green body had asked several cricket stadiums to provide the information to the Central Ground Water Authority , which is tabulating the information disclosed by them.

Earlier, the NGT heard a plea against the use of groundwater or fresh water to maintain cricket grounds instead of the sewage treatment plant -treated water, and against not installing rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater storage, discharge and restoration.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad observed in an April 16 order that seven stadiums initially failed to submit their replies despite repeated directions.

It stated that during the proceedings, counsel for the stadium in Hyderabad sought three weeks to comply, while the remaining six failed to appear or file any response.

 
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