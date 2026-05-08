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NGT issues notice to forest dept on illegal bridge in southern Ridge

The NGT has issued a notice over illegal construction on forest land in Delhi, following a plea regarding unauthorized bridge construction.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi

A view of the southern Ridge. (HT Archive)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the state forest department and other agencies concerned over alleged illegal construction and encroachment of notified forest land in the southern Ridge.

Delhi resident Kiran Pal, in a plea filed with the tribunal, flagged illegal construction of a bridge, without mandatory statutory permissions, in Bhati Khurd area. The applicant also flagged that an RTI filed with the state forest and wildlife department confirmed that the land in question was notified forest and that no tender or permission had been issued for construction of the bridge.

In its order on May 7, a bench of justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and experts A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmed, said, “The applicant has further submitted that in view of Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (now Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980) the forest land cannot be used for non-forest purposes without prior approval of the Central Government and that the construction of bridge is violative of the above-referred statutory provisions besides the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and Delhi Development Act, 1957.”

 
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