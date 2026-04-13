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NGT issues notices to DPCC and MCD over waste dumping outside schools

NGT has issued notices to Delhi's pollution control and municipal bodies over waste dumping near schools in Safdarjung Enclave, citing health hazards.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following a plea alleging dumping of waste and overflowing garbage near two schools in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave.

NGT had taken note of a plea filed by a local resident Bhupendra Kumar Gupta. (Hindustan Times)

The dumping site, the applicant said, is located on the Chaudhary Jhandu Singh Marg and is creating health hazards for the thousands of children who go to the schools here. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava has sought remedial measures from the MCD, while asking the DPCC to carry out a detailed site inspection. Both agencies will have to submit their responses before the next hearing, scheduled on July 14.

“Issue notice to the respondents. The Respondent no. 1 – Municipal Corporation of Delhi is directed to take appropriate remedial measure and Respondent No. 2 – DPCC is directed to carry out the spot inspection and ascertain the status of garbage which is dumped in the dumping place in question. The respondents are directed to file their status report before the next date of hearing..” said the bench in its order dated April 9.

 
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