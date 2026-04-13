NGT issues notices to DPCC and MCD over waste dumping outside schools

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following a plea alleging dumping of waste and overflowing garbage near two schools in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave.

NGT had taken note of a plea filed by a local resident Bhupendra Kumar Gupta. (Hindustan Times)

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The dumping site, the applicant said, is located on the Chaudhary Jhandu Singh Marg and is creating health hazards for the thousands of children who go to the schools here. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava has sought remedial measures from the MCD, while asking the DPCC to carry out a detailed site inspection. Both agencies will have to submit their responses before the next hearing, scheduled on July 14.

“Issue notice to the respondents. The Respondent no. 1 – Municipal Corporation of Delhi is directed to take appropriate remedial measure and Respondent No. 2 – DPCC is directed to carry out the spot inspection and ascertain the status of garbage which is dumped in the dumping place in question. The respondents are directed to file their status report before the next date of hearing..” said the bench in its order dated April 9.

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{{^usCountry}} NGT had taken note of a plea filed by a local resident Bhupendra Kumar Gupta. “There is a further allegation that the solid waste is overflowing and is causing severe pollution and emission of foul odours and is creating health hazards to thousands of children which are going to the school,” said the order, noting photographs which have been attached with the plea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NGT had taken note of a plea filed by a local resident Bhupendra Kumar Gupta. “There is a further allegation that the solid waste is overflowing and is causing severe pollution and emission of foul odours and is creating health hazards to thousands of children which are going to the school,” said the order, noting photographs which have been attached with the plea. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The plea submitted states this dump yard is just adjacent to the wall of one school which is creating serious problem to the children going to these schools,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The plea submitted states this dump yard is just adjacent to the wall of one school which is creating serious problem to the children going to these schools,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following similar pleas in the past, the NGT has even shut down dhalaos operating in residential areas, or near schools or hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following similar pleas in the past, the NGT has even shut down dhalaos operating in residential areas, or near schools or hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In January this year, the MCD in a separate case had told the NGT it shut down a dhalao in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar. In another case, the MCD in October last year was directed to shut down a dhalao at AIIMS. In August the same year, the NGT upheld a fine of ₹25 lakh levied on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for decades of neglect – for running a dhalao outside a school for the visually impaired in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. Previously in January and February 2025, three dhalaos in Jangpura were similarly shut down after residents complained of overflowing garbage and unsanitary conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January this year, the MCD in a separate case had told the NGT it shut down a dhalao in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar. In another case, the MCD in October last year was directed to shut down a dhalao at AIIMS. In August the same year, the NGT upheld a fine of ₹25 lakh levied on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for decades of neglect – for running a dhalao outside a school for the visually impaired in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. Previously in January and February 2025, three dhalaos in Jangpura were similarly shut down after residents complained of overflowing garbage and unsanitary conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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