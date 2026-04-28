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NGT notice to Delhi govt, police over de-notifying Asola forest land for station

The NGT has issued notices to Delhi officials over alleged illegal allotment of forest land for a police station, questioning its de-notification.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Delhi government and Delhi Police on a plea alleging that a parcel of land in south Delhi’s Asola — notified as forest land in 1994 — was wrongly allotted to the Delhi Police for a Fatehpur Beri police station in 2015, and subsequently de-notified in 2025.

(Photo for representation)

Questioning the legality of the de-notification, the applicant has sought action against Delhi Police and government officials responsible for the alleged illegal allotment and subsequent change in land status.

On April 22, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava heard the matter filed by Delhi resident Devender against the forest settlement officer of the Delhi government.

According to the plea, the dispute pertains to land in Khasra number 1157 (6-2) in Asola village, which was notified as forest land through a notification dated May 24, 1994, after being identified as such in an STF report.

“The applicant has contended that after the land was notified as forest land, it was allotted by the Director, Gram Panchayat to the Delhi Police on February 12, 2015, for construction of a police station at Fatehpur Beri,” the bench noted.

No response was received from the Delhi Police or the Delhi government.

 
national green tribunal delhi police delhi government
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