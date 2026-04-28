New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal refused to interfere with the establishment of a Fixed Compactor Transfer Station in Punjabi Bagh, saying there is no violation of rules.

NGT refuses to interfere with setting up of FCTS in Punjabi Bagh

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FCTS is a hydraulic waste-management unit designed to receive, compact, and store segregated municipal solid waste in urban areas.

The green tribunal heard a plea challenging the establishment of the FCTS at Guddad Wala Mohalla in Punjabi Bagh, arguing that it violated the standard operating procedure issued by the Central Pollution Control Board , especially its siting criteria.

Besides, the plea alleged that the facility was being set up in a densely populated area, close to a place of worship and a school, and that the FCTS was in "direct conflict with the designated land use".

In an order dated April 8, made available on Tuesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "There is no reliable material to reach the conclusion that the siting criteria is violated."

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{{^usCountry}} "That apart, it is noticed that such FCTS are needed for proper solid waste management. Undisputedly, 80 per cent of the construction work of the FCTS in question is already over; therefore, even otherwise, no case is made out to interfere at this stage," the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That apart, it is noticed that such FCTS are needed for proper solid waste management. Undisputedly, 80 per cent of the construction work of the FCTS in question is already over; therefore, even otherwise, no case is made out to interfere at this stage," the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dismissing the plea, the tribunal directed that the FCTS must strictly comply with the SOP issued by CPCB, and that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee must ensure no violations occurred during its operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dismissing the plea, the tribunal directed that the FCTS must strictly comply with the SOP issued by CPCB, and that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee must ensure no violations occurred during its operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After noting the plea regarding mismanagement of an existing dhalao in the area, the tribunal allowed the petitioner to submit a representation to the MCD Commissioner, who would then ensure proper cleaning and management of the place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After noting the plea regarding mismanagement of an existing dhalao in the area, the tribunal allowed the petitioner to submit a representation to the MCD Commissioner, who would then ensure proper cleaning and management of the place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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