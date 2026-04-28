...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NGT refuses to interfere with setting up of FCTS in Punjabi Bagh

NGT refuses to interfere with setting up of FCTS in Punjabi Bagh

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:09 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal refused to interfere with the establishment of a Fixed Compactor Transfer Station in Punjabi Bagh, saying there is no violation of rules.

NGT refuses to interfere with setting up of FCTS in Punjabi Bagh

FCTS is a hydraulic waste-management unit designed to receive, compact, and store segregated municipal solid waste in urban areas.

The green tribunal heard a plea challenging the establishment of the FCTS at Guddad Wala Mohalla in Punjabi Bagh, arguing that it violated the standard operating procedure issued by the Central Pollution Control Board , especially its siting criteria.

Besides, the plea alleged that the facility was being set up in a densely populated area, close to a place of worship and a school, and that the FCTS was in "direct conflict with the designated land use".

In an order dated April 8, made available on Tuesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "There is no reliable material to reach the conclusion that the siting criteria is violated."

 
punjabi bagh national green tribunal new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / NGT refuses to interfere with setting up of FCTS in Punjabi Bagh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.