NGT summons DCP for not supporting raid on illegal factories

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North-East Delhi to appear personally before it to explain why police officials refused to support joint raids against illegal polluting industrial units in east Delhi’s Gamri village last year. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 16, 2026 (HT)

The order came after a joint inspection report dated October 31, 2025 – prepared by teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, and Delhi Police – revealed that “Red Category” polluting units had locked their premises, refused inspection, mobilised hostile crowds, and obstructed officials in discharging their duties.

The report further noted that Delhi Police personnel at the scene refused to permit breaking open of locks and declined to sign the inspection report, despite being present on-site.

The NGT observed that such obstruction prevented inspection of potentially hazardous units operating illegally in a residential area, leading to air and water pollution and serious public health risks.

Taking a stern view, the country’s apex green body directed DCP (North-East Delhi) to appear and “explain as to why the report of the joint committee was not signed by the Delhi Police and why adequate protective and enforcement measures were not taken.”

The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 16, 2026.