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NHAI set to develop secondary service lane along UER-2

NHAI will develop service lanes along Urban Extension-2 Road to enhance connectivity, responding to local protests against tolls and access issues.

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Paras Singh
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New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to develop secondary service lanes along the Urban Extension-2 Road, to improve local connectivity of regions located along the stretch.

NHAI has invited bids for the project, which has been estimated at around 121.57 crore (HT)

UER-2, also dubbed as the third ring road, spans around 75.7km and was launched in August last year. Villagers along the expressway have carried out multiple protests against toll rates and access for locals citing lack of service lanes along the key infrastructure project.

NHAI has invited bids for the project, which has been estimated at around 121.57 crore. The project to develop two-lane roads along the carriageway is likely to be completed in nine months, officials said.

The firm developing these roads will also be responsible for their maintenance for 10 years. According to officials, 54.21km of the total UER-2 falls within the territory of Delhi. This specific stretch encompasses residential colonies including several villages in Najafgarh, parts of Dwarka, Mundka and Bakkarwala in northwest Delhi, and Rohini in north Delhi.

UER-2, also known as the city’s third ring road, was developed as a high-speed corridor to decongest arterial roads in Delhi and improve connectivity between national highways radiating from the capital.

The project is expected to include dedicated slip roads, signage, drainage provisions and boundary protections to integrate the service lane with existing road infrastructure. NHAI is also coordinating with the Delhi government and local civic agencies to ensure connectivity with internal colony roads.

 
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