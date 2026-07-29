NHAI begins work on study to ease gridlock at Sarai Kale Khan loop

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said on Tuesday that it has initiated the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) to decongest the Sarai Kale Khan loop, one of city’s busiest transport junctions, and identify long-term engineering and traffic management solutions to ease congestion along stretch on Ring Road. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Centre said the DPR would examine measures to improve traffic flow at the critical interchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Centre said the DPR would examine measures to improve traffic flow at the critical interchange, which serves as a convergence point for vehicles from Ashram, Noida and Sarai Kale Khan.

“The DPR will examine long-term traffic management and engineering solutions for one of the busiest transport nodes in Delhi and will complement the ongoing infrastructure development initiatives in the region,” the statement said.

The move comes ahead of the commissioning of the DND-Sohna National Highway corridor –around 100 metres away, and also on the Ring Road – which is expected to substantially increase traffic volumes through the junction.

“With the upcoming commissioning of the DND-Sohna National Highway corridor, the location is expected to witness a substantial increase in traffic volumes, necessitating timely intervention to ensure smooth and efficient traffic movement,” NHAI said.

Sarai Kale Khan has emerged as one of Delhi’s largest multimodal transport hubs, housing an interstate bus terminus, a Delhi Metro interchange, an Indian Railways station and a station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The junction also carries heavy traffic from the Ring Road, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the DND Flyway which connects the Capital and Noida.

Recognising its strategic importance, NHAI said the DPR would be prepared on priority to identify comprehensive infrastructure interventions for the corridor. “The DPR will evaluate suitable engineering solutions aimed at enhancing capacity, reducing travel time, improving safety and ensuring more efficient movement of vehicles through the corridor,” NHAI said.

Officials said the proposed measures would also ensure that the full operational benefits of the upcoming DND-Sohna corridor are realised by enabling seamless traffic movement through the Sarai Kale Khan interchange.