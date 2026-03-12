New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly cheating a Rohini resident of ₹65,700 by posing as a foreign traveller carrying a large amount of cash, officials said on Thursday. Nigerian national arrested for duping Delhi man of ₹65,000

The accused, identified as Osazuwa Promise , was arrested from Greater Noida.

According to police, the matter came to light after the victim, Kapil Aggarwal, filed an online complaint.

Aggarwal said that in February 2026, he received a Facebook friend request from a person identifying himself as 'Harry Robert Texas'. The two started chatting on the social media platform and later moved their communication to phone calls and messages.

On February 18, the accused informed Aggarwal that he had reached Mumbai airport but was detained by customs officials for carrying USD 2,00,000.

Shortly after, a person posing as a customs officer called Aggarwal and demanded ₹55,700 as tax to release the belongings.

Believing the claim, the complainant transferred the money. He later paid an additional ₹10,000 upon further demands. Aggarwal grew suspicion when more money was sought and approached the cyber police. A case was registered on March 6.

During the investigation, police found that the mobile number used in the fraud frequently switched off and operated using multiple IMEI numbers. Technical surveillance of the phone, locations and linked mail accounts eventually led the police team to Sector-37 in Greater Noida, they said.

The police said the accused used SIM cards obtained through fake identities to hide her involvement. These SIM cards were registered in the names of unrelated persons who were unaware that the numbers existed.

The accused, a native of Lagos State in Nigeria, arrived in India on a tourist visa about six years ago and had been overstaying since its expiry, the police added.

