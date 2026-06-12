Nigerian woman jumps to death from Delhi flat being used as drug factory

NEW DELHI Police said the raid stemmed from the investigation of a case under the NDPS Act registered at the Burari police station, in which an accused was previously arrested in a related case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 41-year-old woman from Nigeria reportedly jumped to her death from the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Swaroop Nagar on Thursday afternoon after police raided the premises, which was being used as a facility to manufacture and store synthetic drugs.

The woman was declared dead on arrival at the Burari Government Hospital, police said.

Joint commissioner of police Madhur Verma confirmed that the deceased and her associates were running a methamphetamine lab. “We have been conducting investigation and crackdowns on drug suppliers and their network in Delhi. This was a part of one such probe. A lab manufacturing methamphetamine and MDMA was uncovered here. Further probe is ongoing,” he said.

Police said the raid stemmed from the investigation of a case under the NDPS Act registered at the Burari police station, in which an accused was previously arrested in a related case. “Acting on leads developed during questioning, an ANS (anti-narcotics squad) team reached a residential building near an MCD school in Swaroop Nagar on Thursday,” an officer aware of the raid said.

Police said they first apprehended a resident on the third floor and recovered 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin from his person. Then, the police went up to the fourth floor, where two foreigners were living in separate flats. Upon entering one of the flats, the woman jumped off the balcony.

A key recovered from the other foreign national on the fourth floor unlocked a door inside the other apartment, which was being used as a clandestine synthetic drug laboratory. Police recovered a large quantity of chemicals, laboratory equipment and suspected narcotic substances from the premises, a senior officer said.

Among the items seized were approximately 100 litres of an unidentified chemical liquid, 10 litres of hydrochloric acid, 15.5 litres of hypophosphorous acid (stored in 31 bottles), and six empty chemical containers. Officers also recovered around 35.5kg of white powder, 21kg of black granules, 4.1kg of black liquid and 192 grams of suspected MDMA, besides equipment, such as flasks, stove, cylinders and distillation units.

Police said the recovered chemicals and equipment indicate that the premises were being used both as a storage facility for raw materials and as a production unit for synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine and MDMA. The seized substances were sent for forensic analysis, police said.

Police said they are probing the case to ascertain the extent of the nexus.