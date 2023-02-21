Nikki Yadav murder: Dept inquiry against cop named in 2018 molestation case

Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental enquiry against constable Naveen Kumar—the cousin of Sahil Gehlot who killed his partner Nikki Yadav almost two weeks ago—to investigate why he wasn’t suspended in 2018 after being named in the charge sheet of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior officer of Delhi Police said that Kumar, who was posted to DCP Dwarka’s office before being arrested in connection with Yadav’s murder on Saturday, had been charge-sheeted in 2018 in Rohini. “He was charge-sheeted by the investigating officer in a case (FIR no 62/2018) under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kanjhawala police station on August 20, 2018. As soon as the matter was brought to our notice, a departmental enquiry was initiated against him, today (Tuesday) in that case,” he said, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that in accordance with the Delhi Police service manual, Kumar was suspended within 24 hours of his arrest in Yadav’s murder case on Saturday. “We are looking into how Kumar dodged higher officials in connection with the charge sheet in the molestation case,” he added.

The deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) did not respond to multiple requests for comment.