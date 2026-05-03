...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi

Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi

Updated on: May 03, 2026 10:52 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday, leaving nine people belonging to two families dead, including a toddler, officials said.

Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service said nine charred bodies were recovered from different floors.

"One body was recovered from the first floor, five from the second floor and three from the staircase which was found locked," the DFS officer said.

Those found dead on the second floor have been identified as Arvind Jain , his wife Anita Jain , son Nishant Jain , daughter-in-law Anchal Jain and grandchild Akash Jain.

Further investigation and proceedings are underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
fire rescue operation new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.