Nitish Kumar meets OP Chautala in Delhi, says ‘no political agenda’

By Asian News International, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Asked about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s effort of forming a united front against the BJP, Nitish Kumar said, “I have no information on that matter. I remain busy with the affairs of Bihar. (ANI FILE)

Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Delhi.

JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi was also present in the meeting.

“I have respect for Chautala ji. We have longstanding ties. I had told him that once I will be in Delhi I will meet him. There is no political agenda for this meeting,” Kumar told reporters here.

Asked about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s effort of forming a united front against the BJP, Kumar said, “I have no information on that matter. I remain busy with the affairs of Bihar.”

Notably, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi earlier this week to hold meetings with several leaders of Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is “PM material” and has the potential and all qualities to become the Prime Minister of the country.

The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and the party’s RCP Singh had been inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet recently. Kushwaha’s comment comes at a time when opposition parties are in deliberation to form a united front against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also, the JD(U) had earlier said that it will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and for that will discuss the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and if it does not work out then they will go it alone. In the last elections in 2017, it had not contested elections in Uttar Pradesh.

