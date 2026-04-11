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No addition of petrol, diesel vehicles to delivery, ride aggregator fleets in Delhi: Draft EV policy

No addition of petrol, diesel vehicles to delivery, ride aggregator fleets in Delhi: Draft EV policy

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:29 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Petrol and diesel vehicles will no longer be added to delivery and ride aggregator fleets in Delhi from this year, while only electric auto-rickshaws will be allowed new registrations from 2027, according to the draft EV policy released by the city government.

No addition of petrol, diesel vehicles to delivery, ride aggregator fleets in Delhi: Draft EV policy

The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 proposes, "No conventional internal combustion engine vehicles running purely on petrol or diesel be inducted into existing fleets of two-wheelers and light goods vehicles operated by aggregators and delivery service providers from January 1, this year."

However, induction of BS-VI emission standard two-wheelers will be permitted in aggregator fleets till December 31, 2026, after which a complete shift to electric vehicles will be mandatory.

The policy also outlines incentives for electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws, with financial support of 50,000 in the first year from the date of notification of the new policy, 40,000 in the second year, and 30,000 in the third year, to promote EV adoption.

The incentive will be applicable on replacement of old CNG auto-rickshaws as well as new auto-rickshaws registered in Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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