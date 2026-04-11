New Delhi, Petrol and diesel vehicles will no longer be added to delivery and ride aggregator fleets in Delhi from this year, while only electric auto-rickshaws will be allowed new registrations from 2027, according to the draft EV policy released by the city government.

No addition of petrol, diesel vehicles to delivery, ride aggregator fleets in Delhi: Draft EV policy

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The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 proposes, "No conventional internal combustion engine vehicles running purely on petrol or diesel be inducted into existing fleets of two-wheelers and light goods vehicles operated by aggregators and delivery service providers from January 1, this year."

However, induction of BS-VI emission standard two-wheelers will be permitted in aggregator fleets till December 31, 2026, after which a complete shift to electric vehicles will be mandatory.

The policy also outlines incentives for electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws, with financial support of ₹50,000 in the first year from the date of notification of the new policy, ₹40,000 in the second year, and ₹30,000 in the third year, to promote EV adoption.

The incentive will be applicable on replacement of old CNG auto-rickshaws as well as new auto-rickshaws registered in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} In a parallel move targeting the public transport segment, the draft stated that from January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws, will be permitted for new registrations in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a parallel move targeting the public transport segment, the draft stated that from January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws, will be permitted for new registrations in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The provisions are part of a broader push to prioritise high-usage vehicle segments such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers and goods carriers, which contribute significantly to vehicular emissions due to extensive daily operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The provisions are part of a broader push to prioritise high-usage vehicle segments such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers and goods carriers, which contribute significantly to vehicular emissions due to extensive daily operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The draft policy also clarifies that other provisions of the existing Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme will remain unchanged and continue to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft policy also clarifies that other provisions of the existing Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme will remain unchanged and continue to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By targeting aggregator fleets and auto-rickshaws, the policy seeks to accelerate adoption of electric mobility in segments with high mileage and operational intensity, aiming to curb pollution levels in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By targeting aggregator fleets and auto-rickshaws, the policy seeks to accelerate adoption of electric mobility in segments with high mileage and operational intensity, aiming to curb pollution levels in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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