...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns strict action against schools

No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns strict action against schools

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:35 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, There will be no "single-vendor diktat" for parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, issuing a stern warning to schools on Thursday.

No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns strict action against schools

This comes after the Directorate of Education had earlier this month asked not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors.

"I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime, my inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action," Gupta said in a post on X.

Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere, the chief minister added.

"There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. If a school wishes to suggest shop options for convenience, it may provide a written list of five to six shops, but there will be no compulsion of any kind," Gupta further said.

In accordance with the chief minister's instructions, the functioning of all private and aided schools is being examined, and strict action will be taken wherever irregularities are found, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
books new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / No coercion, no captive buying: Delhi CM warns strict action against schools
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.