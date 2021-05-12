Home / Cities / Delhi News / No court relief for Khan market restaurateur caught in black marketing case
delhi news

No court relief for Khan market restaurateur caught in black marketing case

The matter, which was to be taken up on Monday, was pushed back by a day because the police said they did not get a copy of the bail application.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Navneet Kalra has been on the run since the recovery of 524 oxygen concentrators from three of his restaurants — Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju between Wednesday and Friday, according to investigators.(HT Photo)

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief from arrest — the second time in as many days — to businessman and restaurateur Navneet Kalra, who is accused of hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators.

The matter, which was to be taken up on Monday, was pushed back by a day because the police said they did not get a copy of the bail application.

Kalra’s counsel Vineet Malhotra urged that coercive action not be taken against his client, a relief that the court refused to grant. Additional sessions judge Sumit Dass said that Kalra’s anticipatory bail will be placed before the district and sessions judge who will decide which court will hear the plea.

“Bail application placed before the district judge south east at 10am tomorrow; they will send it to the concerned court. There is no interim relief or any sort of protection to the accused yet,” the judge said.

Also read | Ensure controlled opening of city: HC to Delhi govt

Kalra has been on the run since the recovery of 524 oxygen concentrators from three of his restaurants — Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju between Wednesday and Friday, according to investigators. He could not be tracked despite raids being conducted in Delhi and in adjoining states such as Uttarakhand, the police said.

Investigators said that they have evidence which shows the oxygen concentrators were bought for 14,000-15,000 and sold at 70,000-75,000

During the course of proceedings, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said since the matter was transferred to the crime branch after registration of FIR, the court has no jurisdiction.

“On May 7, the court had the power but now since the case has been transferred, it has no jurisdiction over the matter,” Shrivastava argued.

However, advocate Vineet Malhotra, representing Kalra, told the court that the court’s jurisdiction applied because the case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station on May 7.

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief from arrest — the second time in as many days — to businessman and restaurateur Navneet Kalra, who is accused of hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators.

The matter, which was to be taken up on Monday, was pushed back by a day because the police said they did not get a copy of the bail application.

Kalra’s counsel Vineet Malhotra urged that coercive action not be taken against his client, a relief that the court refused to grant. Additional sessions judge Sumit Dass said that Kalra’s anticipatory bail will be placed before the district and sessions judge who will decide which court will hear the plea.

“Bail application placed before the district judge south east at 10am tomorrow; they will send it to the concerned court. There is no interim relief or any sort of protection to the accused yet,” the judge said.

Also read | Ensure controlled opening of city: HC to Delhi govt

Kalra has been on the run since the recovery of 524 oxygen concentrators from three of his restaurants — Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju between Wednesday and Friday, according to investigators. He could not be tracked despite raids being conducted in Delhi and in adjoining states such as Uttarakhand, the police said.

Investigators said that they have evidence which shows the oxygen concentrators were bought for 14,000-15,000 and sold at 70,000-75,000

During the course of proceedings, public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said since the matter was transferred to the crime branch after registration of FIR, the court has no jurisdiction.

“On May 7, the court had the power but now since the case has been transferred, it has no jurisdiction over the matter,” Shrivastava argued.

However, advocate Vineet Malhotra, representing Kalra, told the court that the court’s jurisdiction applied because the case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station on May 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news khan market
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP