Ensure controlled opening of city: HC to Delhi govt

Observing that the government encouraged people to lower their guard by holding “elections and melas”, the Delhi high court on Tuesday said there should be a “controlled opening” of the lockdown in the national capital whenever it happens so that the state is in a position to deal with the rising number of Covid cases.

“We can’t open up only to let people die due to lack of facilities,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli suggested.

“The state has also encouraged it (letting down of guard by citizens). We have had elections..We have had melas,” the bench remarked after advocate Gautam Narayan, additional public prosecutor for the Delhi government, said that state (in general) is equally responsible for the current situation as they let their guard down.

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer-petitioner Rakesh Malhotra, who along with many hospitals, had sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government for better facilities and continuous supply of oxygen in hospitals and nursing homes.

The observation ensued from the submission of senior advocate Rahul Mehra, for the Delhi government, who said that he cannot imagine a situation when lockdown restrictions are lifted and the city returns to normal.

The number of infections and positivity rate has been declining for 10 days now, with Delhi reporting 12,481 cases on Tuesday. This is the lowest daily tally the city has recorded in almost a month since April 12, Delhi government data shows.

During the hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over the Delhi government’s incorrect statement on May 10 that 250 beds in the new dedicated Covid facility in Dwarka -- Indira Gandhi Hospital -- were already operational. “It was not fair...to give incorrect facts,” the bench said, adding that “the newspapers of Saturday said 250 beds in the hospital were operationalised, “but not a single bed has been occupied till date”.

The remarks were made after the Delhi government apologised for making an incorrect statement on May 10 about the Covid facility in the hospital.

The bench was informed by senior advocate Mehra that for want of oxygen cylinders and concentrators the beds have not yet been operationalised. He submitted that 150 beds will be operationalised during the day and another 100 will be ready by Wednesday.

During the hearing, the court also suggested augmenting the plasma bank and said that the Delhi government should encourage people to donate.

Mehra said that time and again requests have been made by the highest level but people have been apprehensive.

Amicus curiae senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao informed the court that the response from the plasma registration sometimes takes hours.

He also alleged that sometimes phone numbers get leaked and the person gets fake messages.

The matter will be heard on Wednesday.