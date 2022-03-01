No Covid deaths in city for first time since Dec 31; fewest cases in 65 days
- The city last added no new Covid-19 deaths on December 31 last year, when infections were beginning to pick up, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
For the first time this year, Delhi recorded no Covid-19 deaths, a significant landmark for the city as it continues to leave behind the fifth wave of infections.
The city last added no new Covid-19 deaths on December 31 last year, when infections were beginning to pick up, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Delhi also added 258 cases on Monday, the fewest since December 25, when it added 249 infections. The fresh cases came on the back of just over 36,000 tests, and a test positivity rate of 0.71%, a drop from the 0.95% samples that returned positive a day ago.
The city’s active case count, meanwhile, fell below the 2,000 mark on Monday. The state government’s daily health bulletin showed that 1,845 patients were battling Covid-19 in the Capital as on Monday.
“The death count has been on the lower end in Delhi for some weeks now. If you compare the curve of infections and deaths on a graph, you will see that the death curve is a few weeks behind the infection curve. So, even though the cases in Delhi started falling from January end, it took a few weeks to see a consistent fall in deaths. However, as we have been saying, the Omicron variant was highly infectious but was not as severe. So, the deaths even during the peak of the wave were lower,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.