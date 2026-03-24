No data on kids needing care in Delhi: Audit report

New Delhi: The Delhi government could not formulate a concrete plan or allocate adequate resources for children in need of care and protection due to the absence of data on identification of orphans, exploited children, and those with physical or mental disabilities, according to a Performance Audit Report (PAR) tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The report, covering the period up to March 2021, highlighted systemic failures across multiple levels. A study on nutrition conducted at 11 children’s homes and shelters found that only six maintained records, and these either did not provide or supplied reduced quantities of eggs, curd, cereals, dal, chicken, and other dietary items. The audit could not ascertain whether prescribed quantities were met.

In one instance, a children’s home for boys in Mehrauli was found unregistered in November 2015 despite housing 18 children. When the NGO responsible for the facility was asked to produce the children before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in May 2016, only six were presented. The registration application was rejected three years later, yet children continued to stay there for four years, the PAR showed.

The report noted that the basic activity of identifying vulnerable children and preparing a database was not done. While the Women and Child Development (WCD) department claimed to have identified 73,218 “vulnerable street children” in 2018, the audit found this misleading, stating that only 34,015 children were cared for in child care institutions across Delhi.

Education outcomes were poor, with child care institutions providing formal education to only 54% of children. Of 542 children in test audit, 18 had no education, 219 received only non-formal education, and 11 received vocational training.

The Delhi State Child Protection Society failed to provide leadership as its governing body and executive committee were “dysfunctional.” The State Adoption Resource Agency, mandated to be set up in 2010, only had its governing body formed in 2018. The department stated there was no provision for SARA under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2000.

CWC were to be set up in each district in 2010, but two of the 10 total CWCs were formed after six years. The department attributed delays to administrative reasons.

District Child Protection Units faced staff shortages of 16% to 63%, particularly in key posts such as social workers. Government-run Child Care Institutions had shortages of up to 76% in important positions including Probation Officer, Counsellor, and Educator.

Between 2018 and 2021, total budget allocation under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme was ₹5,192.49 lakh, of which only ₹3,636.67 lakh was spent. Unspent balances ranged from 22% to 38% of the budget due to failure to execute child care activities such as conducting surveys and improving living conditions.

The report noted that over 19,000 missing children were reported from 2016 to 2018, of which only 14,756 were recovered. Child Welfare Committees were not uploading photographs of recovered children on the Facial Recognition System to match against missing children records. Between 2018 and 2021, only 56 photos were uploaded by CWC Lajpat Nagar and 12 by CWC Alipur.

No specialised adoption agency exists in two of Delhi’s 10 districts, with only nine Specialised Adoption Agencies available across eight districts. Quarterly Progress Reports required from the Delhi State Child Protection Society were never submitted.