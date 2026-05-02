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No end-sem or PG exam from May 20 to 25, notifies Delhi University

Delhi University postpones postgraduate exams from May 20-25 due to "unavoidable circumstances," causing confusion and potential scheduling conflicts for students.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Aaditya Khatwani
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New Delhi

Students speculated the move could be aimed at avoiding clash with the UPSC exams. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The University of Delhi (DU) will not hold any postgraduate or professional semester examination between May 20 to May 25, it said in a notice issued earlier this week, without providing a reason for the same.

The notice, dated April 29, cited “unavoidable circumstances”, which, professors and students speculated, could refer to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations on May 24.

The notice, a copy of which was accessed by HT, reads: “The Competent Authority has decided to reschedule the Postgraduate & Professional Semester Examinations originally scheduled to be held between 20th May, 2026 to 25th May, 2026 only. Accordingly, all the Departments are requested to send the revised date-sheets afresh for approval of the Competent Authority. The revised schedule should be prepared with due care to ensure smooth conduct of examinations.”

Students who had already booked tickets for travel stated that the decision would cause them monetary loss.

“I am really disappointed but not surprised. I was going to travel with my family after my exams ended and had already booked tickets, but now I have to rearrange everything,” said a final-year English master’s student from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

Other students pointed out that if the exams were extended towards the middle or end of June, they would clash with the UGC NET exams, which will be held from June 22 to June 30.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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