No heat, no rush: Delhi’s RML heatwave clinic sees zero patients this year

On May 8, 2024, Delhi launched its first dedicated heatwave clinic at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, a specialised unit within the hospital’s emergency room to treat heatstroke-related illnesses. Last summer, the clinic saw nearly 70 patients between May and June, many in critical condition, requiring ice baths and intravenous fluids. The heatwave clinic is equipped with ceramic immersion tubs, ventilator beds, rectal thermometers, ice boxes, and an inflatable cooling tub. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

But this year, the state-of-the-art facility has not seen a single case.

In 2025, despite preparations being scaled up, around 10-15 doctors assigned to the clinic have remained mostly on standby.

“Last year, the unit opened on May 8, and we saw the bulk of our cases until mid-June. This time, not one heatstroke patient has been admitted so far,” said a senior staffer at the clinic. “Still, the clinic remains fully operational and ready, in case a potential heatwave still arrives.”

In fact, going by the reaction officials got from the clinic last year, RML officials expanded services in anticipation of a bigger rush this year.

A dedicated helpline was launched, special ambulances were arranged, and staff were briefed for a possible surge in cases. “The number of heatstroke patients had been rising every year. That’s why this clinic was started last year—to provide immediate and specialised care,” said Dr Amlendu Yadav, head of the department of emergency medicine and in-charge of the heatwave clinic. “We had even made additional arrangements this year, but to our surprise, we haven’t received any heatstroke cases yet.”

To be sure, the clinic is a part of the hospital’s ER, so the same team—including an emergency control resident officer, chief medical officer, senior residents and nurses—continues to operate in the general emergency unit. “When a heatstroke case comes in, the team is quickly redeployed,” an officer explained.

The state-of-the-art heatwave clinic was set up to ease the burden on the general emergency ward by handling only heat-related illnesses. It is equipped with two ceramic immersion tubs, a 250kg ice-making refrigerator, rectal thermometers, ice boxes, ventilator beds, and an inflatable cooling tub for ambulance patients. Until 2023, heatstroke patients were treated in the general emergency ward. Last year, 60 severe cases were managed at the clinic, while milder cases were directed to the medicine department.

The absence of cases this year so far is attributed to relatively milder weather.

In May 2024, Delhi recorded its hottest May in 11 years, with an average maximum temperature of 41.4°C at the Safdarjung station—1.5°C above normal.

In contrast, this year’s summer has been far more moderate. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average monthly maximum this May was nearly four degrees cooler — at 37.5°C. Delhi also saw six consecutive heatwave days last May — from May 26-31. In comparison, this May did not record a single heatwave day.

Data showed this was also the wettest ever May, with Delhi recording 186.4mm of monthly rainfall. In contrast, only 0.4mm was recorded last May.

Chances of a heatwave now are low, considering the monsoon is around the corner. It has been advancing faster than normal, touching Kerala this year on May 24 — a week in advance. The normal date for monsoon onset in Delhi is June 27.

Doctors said the risk of heatstroke primarily affects people exposed to extreme heat for extended periods—especially outdoor workers like construction labourers, traffic police, and street vendors. “These are the most vulnerable groups, and during peak summer, even a few minutes in the sun can trigger life-threatening conditions,” said a hospital doctor.

The team at RML remains alert. “We are prepared for any surge in cases as the summer progresses. Even if the numbers are low this year, it’s better to be ready than to be caught unprepared,” Dr Yadav said.