No idol immersion in Yamuna, fine of 50,000 if found guilty: DPCC

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked urban local bodies in the national Capital to ensure temporary ponds for idol immersion are created near residential areas.

It also asked district magistrates to ensure no idol immersion takes place in the Yamuna or at public water bodies, ponds and ghats of the river.

Delhi has banned all idol immersion in the Yamuna since 2019, with DPCC in its directions stating any violator found to be immersing idols in the Yamuna will be fined ₹50,000, along with provisions that can warrant a jail term up to six years.

In an order issued dated August 29, DPCC said the Delhi Police will be issuing directions to all officers at check posts and police stations to ensure appropriate action is taken against offenders, while municipal bodies have been asked to issue directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol making.

Like previous years, only idols made of clay and biodegradable materials are allowed for idol immersion, while POP-based idols are prohibited.

The same rules will remain in place for further idol immersions in Delhi too, including Durga Puja, the order said.

“District magistrate shall enforce the NMCG directive regarding idol immersion. No idol immersion should be allowed in the river Yamuna and any other water bodies, except in designated places identified by local bodies. Violators shall be liable to pay ₹50,000 as environmental compensation which shall be deposited by DPCC,” said the order.

“As far as possible, Resident Welfare Associations should encourage immersion of idols in buckets of water, “DPCC order added.

“...encourage immersion of idols in a bucket of water in case of individual house or residence, or within the premises of parks of residence welfare apartments in temporary/artificial ponds. After immersion, decanted water can be used for gardening purposes,” said the order, stating only natural dyes and biodegradable decoration should be used to decorate the idols.

The guidelines states worship material like flowers and decorating material (made of paper) should be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal. While biodegradable material is to be sent for recycling and composting, non-biodegradable materials will be sent to sanitary landfills.

While idol immersion in the Yamuna was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2015, it is being followed in the capital since 2019.

A report prepared by an NGT-based committee in 2020 had found around 24,000 idols were prevented from entering the Yamuna in the year 2019, thereby reducing pollution in the river.

“Around 24,000 idols were immersed by 2lakh people on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. After the festivals, all ponds were emptied by Delhi Jal Board and cleaned by municipal corporation concerned. This reflects that banning idol immersion in the Yamuna can be effective in preventing contamination of the river,” a report by the Yamuna Monitoring Committee had said.

