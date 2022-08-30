Home / Car And Bike / Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Eknath Shinde govt waives toll tax on 2 highways, toll plazas during festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Eknath Shinde govt waives toll tax on 2 highways, toll plazas during festival

Updated on Aug 30, 2022 01:28 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde has also directed the state administration to create a separate lane at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for vehicles going for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

ByHT News Desk

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has waived toll tax on selected highways and toll plazas of other roads under the state Public Works Department from August 27 to September 11 due to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The toll tax has been waived off on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways, PTI reported.

The decision will give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

ALSO READ: From Maharashtra to Assam, India set to bring Ganapati home

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has also directed the state administration to create a separate lane at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for vehicles going for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, PTI reported.

A statement from the chief minister's office said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway.

Shinde recently visited the Khalapur toll plaza and took the decision after a meeting with officials.

He asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during festivals and holidays. The CM also asked the authorities to strengthen the CCTV system to prevent accidents and ensure security on the expressway.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated for the first time without Covid-19 restrictions for the first time since 2020. Thousands of people will visit Ganpati pandals for ten days during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI they received 3,500 applications to set up Ganpati pandals.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 had forced the civic body to impose several restrictions on the festivities, including a height cap for idols at four feet and two feet for 'sarvajanik' (public) and households respectively. Other restrictions comprised cap on visitor numbers, installing pandemic-curbing items like sanitizers as well as enforcing mask and social distancing norms.

