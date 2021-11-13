Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

No lockdown, WFH, schools shut: What Delhi govt announces to tackle pollution

Delhi government is yet to take a call on issues of a complete ban on vehicles, public transport, industries and construction activities.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the need for a “lockdown” will also be discussed thoroughly(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced new measures as the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Delhi recorded an AQI of 437, a slight improvement from the 471 recorded on Friday, the worst so far.

The ministry of earth sciences' air quality forecasting agency SAFAR predicted that the AQI will improve in the next two days as winds slow down and reduce the intrusion of pollutants released from farm fires.

Listed below are the measures announced by Kejriwal on Saturday.

1. All government office employees will work from home (WFH) for a week. Private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home as much as possible.

2. All construction activities will cease from November 14 to 17.

3. Delhi government is yet to take a call on issues of a complete ban on vehicles, public transport, industries and construction activities.

4. Schools in the national capital have been shut for a week starting from November 15. Students will be attending online classes as physical classes will remain suspended.

RELATED STORIES

5. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the need for a “lockdown” will also be discussed thoroughly. “ No lockdown in Delhi as of now. Will consult stakeholders, including the Centre and CPCB, to prepare a proposal (for a lockdown) and submit it to the Supreme Court,” Kejriwal told reporters on Saturday.

delhi news delhi's air quality
