No parking at Metro stations on I-Day till 2pm

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said no parking facilities will be available at any Delhi Metro station from 6am on Sunday (August 14) till 2pm on Monday (August 15) due to Independence Day-related security arrangements in place.

“This is being done in view of the security measures on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.