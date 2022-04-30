No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
According to an action plan from the municipality, the civic body had scheduled anti-encroachment drives in Okhla Phase 2 and its surrounding areas, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area and Badarpur. On Thursday, too, SDMC received a similar communication from Delhi Police, expressing inability to provide sufficient staff to assist the drive in Sarita Vihar and Jasola areas.
A communication from the station house officer overseeing Mohan cooperative Industrial area, a copy of which has been seen by HT, said the SDMC has fixed an anti-encroachment drive on April 29, 2022. “Jamat-ul-vida (last Friday before Eid) will be celebrated on April 29, 2022 and a heavy law and order arrangement will be there at various mosques and Eidgahs. Most of the staff will be engaged in law and order duty. We are unable to provide the assistance/protection to the staff of SDMC,” the letter states.
Another communication on Thursday, from senior police officials in south-east district to SDMC, said that the proposed demolition and sealing programme in south-east district on Friday should be postponed.
A senior police official told HT that such requests for personnel should be done “at least a week prior to the planned drives”.
The drives were planned in the jurisdiction of police stations in Badarpur, Shaheen Bagh, Jaitpur and Okhla industrial area.
Earlier, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan claimed the “bulldozer campaign” will continue in the area of Okhla and Shaheen Bagh after inspecting the region on Wednesday. He did not comment on Friday’s development.
To be sure, the mayor does not have the authority to take such decisions which are implemented by the executive wing headed by SDMC commissioner. SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti too did not respond to requests seeking comment..
A senior SDMC official said the anti-encroachment drive is not a reaction to the mayor’s statement. “We prepare fortnightly encroachment removal drives in various parts. It is routine exercise,” said the official.
Mehbooba Mufti bats for India-Pakistan dialogue again to resolve Kashmir issue
Amid a spike in terror activities, including the recent Sunjuwan terror attack, the president of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday again batted for the Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. On April 22, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, two Jaish fidayeens and a CISF officer were killed in an encounter in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station.
DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days
Khanna's Payal station house officer sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines. Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining. Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.
Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar
A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.
Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge comes under rodent attack, again
A portion of footpath along the approach road of Jagraon Bridge has caved in after rodents excavated the soil beneath, making it hollow. The damage has been reported on the approach road leading to railway station from Vishwakarma Chowk. Social activist Gurpal Grewal, who posted a video on social networking platforms on Thursday evening, however, slammed the authorities for failing to keep a check on the rodent menace. A portion of the approach road from Vishwakarma Chowk had also caved in August last year.
25 years after Connaught Place shooting, victim awarded ₹15 lakh
Twenty-five years after a police shootout at Connaught Place on March 31, 1997, the Delhi high court has granted compensation of ₹15 lakhs to a victim of the incident, saying that the injury due to state action needs to be considered at “higher standard” as compared to ordinary cases of negligence and inaction. 10 police officials were convicted and awarded life imprisonment, a punishment that was upheld by the Supreme Court.
