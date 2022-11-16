No relief as Vasant Kunj without water for Day 6

Water supply to parts of south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area continued to remain impacted for a sixth day on Tuesday, even as Delhi Jal Board (DJB) teams were busy attempting to locate the fault in the line that led to the disruption.

A senior DJB official said the water supply will be restored in another day.

“There are nine local underground water reservoirs in the area. Pockets like D6, C6, C8 and C9 are located at the tail end of the water distribution system. Over the last few days, sufficient water supply did not reach the underground reservoirs at D6, C6 and C8, and efforts are on to detect the fault. We are checking all pumps and air valves to rule out the formation of air pockets in the system. As an interim measure, water is being supplied through tankers in affected pockets,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Harjinder Saroha, the former vice-chairman of the Vasant Kunj federation of RWAs, said residents are trying to manage through DJB tankers and private water tankers. “Day-to-day life is completely disrupted. Authorities should understand that water is a basic need,” Saroha said.

“The situation is particularly troublesome in D6 and Santushti Apartments. People have even carried out protests,” he said.

Debolina Kundu, professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairs, said some affected areas received water for one hour on Tuesday. “Some houses located at the tail end of the C8 area were not so fortunate and are still deprived of water, but we are being told that the fault has been located and remedial measures are being taken,” she said.

Vinod Pant, advisor and former chairman of the Vasant Kunj federation of RWAs, said that the disruption of water supply was restricted to some parts of Vasant Kunj, and that the federation has met DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj. “The DJB vice-chairman visited the affected areas on Tuesday and all the dug-up sites where DJB teams are working… We have been told that the fault has been detected and water supply will resume in another day,” he said.

