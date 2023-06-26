No stalling this calling: In DU’s North Campus, food turns love language

With various food spots all over the area, Delhi University’s North Campus is peyt puja lovers’ permanent adda. And of late, some alumnae have come back to set up food stalls along the campus to relive their #CampusKeDin. DU alumnae Nitakshi Nidhi, Rachna Solanki and Shreya Chaudhary have set up food stalls in North Campus. (Photos: Gokul VS/HT)

One of these is Nitakshi Nidhi, 35, who operates out of her hatchback filled with homemade, lip-smacking healthy food on the footpath by the red light between Hindu and Ramjas colleges. “During my own college days in North Campus, the only pocket-friendly items were momos and chowmein. But all the maida isn’t good for one’s health,” says the 2009 BA (Prog) graduate of Daulat Ram College.

Nitakshi Nidhi’s homemade food is for every student who misses maa ke haath ka khana.

“All this food is made the same way I make it at home. And the reason I started is simple — students who can’t carry a dabba all day deserve to have ghar ka khana for lunch at a decent price that doesn’t throw off their budget,” says Nidhi, who comes to the rescue of students craving maa ke haath ke rajma, chhole, or even kadhi. “The thaalis we serve under the banner of Pattu Foods are priced between ₹40 to ₹80 only,” she adds.

Rachna Solanki’s waffles, available in different flavours, are available for just ₹50.

A quick walk down to Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg’s red light takes one to The Choco Heist, Rachna Solanki’s stall that exclusively sells drool worthy waffles in different flavour. “I set up this stall here in April, and since then the rush of students has been non-stop. It helps that each waffle is only ₹50,” says the 24-year-old, who studied BA (Prog) at Kalindi College and graduated in 2020. She adds, “Making sweet treats for happy mouths to devour them has always been my niche. I am in it for the long haul and knew that this is my calling... I wanted to study in North Campus but that couldn’t happen. So this way I’m part of the culture here and even the students’ stories.”

Shreya Chuadhary’s baked goodies are delicious as well as pocket friendly.

For those with a greater hankering for sweets, the place to be is Intoxicate Choco and Bakery, run by Shreya Chaudhary, a 2019 BCom (Hons) graduate of Ramjas College. Located opposite the Hansraj College hostel gate is this stall that serves “dry cakes that are the best way to sate the hunger and regain energy on long days.” The 27-year-old, who started her business on Insta and is now moving her base to North Campus, shares how the bakes are priced between ₹40 and ₹70. “These goodies have become an instant hit among youngsters... I got the idea to start my business when I was pursuing my masters in Karnataka, and later it turned into my passion. I got a diploma from a private culinary institute in baking and I’m living my dream now as I relive the college days that fill me with nostalgia. Being here, among youngsters who relish my bakery items and share with me about how their day went by, is my way of reliving my #CampusKeDin,” adds Chaudhary.

