Noida Metro issues tender to select agency for 2 corridors

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a tender to appoint two agencies for the extension of two corridors — 11.56-km Botanical Garden-Sector 142 and 2.6-km Depot-Bodaki Link —on the Aqua Line, the NMRC stated on Thursday.

Officials said the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor will have eight elevated stations and is estimated to cost ₹ 2,254.35 crore. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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In a statement, NMRC said the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 project is expected to take four years, while the Depot-Bodaki route is scheduled for completion within three years of awarding the project.

Officials said the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor will have eight elevated stations and is estimated to cost ₹2,254.35 crore.

The proposed stations are: Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Sector 96 (Noida authority office), Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108 (police commissionerate), Sector 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91.

According to officials, this corridor will link Botanical Garden — a key interchange station connecting the Blue Line and Magenta Line — with prominent sectors in Noida while also improving access to Greater Noida. The extension is also expected to provide easier metro connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, passengers interchange at Sector 51-52 stations, and the absence of a skywalk/FOB is a challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, passengers interchange at Sector 51-52 stations, and the absence of a skywalk/FOB is a challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Depot-Boraki extension, estimated to cost ₹416 crore, will include two stations — Junpat and Boraki, according to NMRC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Depot-Boraki extension, estimated to cost ₹416 crore, will include two stations — Junpat and Boraki, according to NMRC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the stretch will connect the Greater Noida Depot station to the proposed Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the stretch will connect the Greater Noida Depot station to the proposed Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki village. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishna Karunesh, Noida authority Chief Executive Officer and NMRC managing director, said: “NMRC will soon finalise the agencies and the project work will take off. These two projects are key to improving connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Once completed, metro connectivity will reach deeper into Noida and Greater Noida.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Karunesh, Noida authority Chief Executive Officer and NMRC managing director, said: “NMRC will soon finalise the agencies and the project work will take off. These two projects are key to improving connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Once completed, metro connectivity will reach deeper into Noida and Greater Noida.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 65,290 passengers, according to April 2026 data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 65,290 passengers, according to April 2026 data. {{/usCountry}}

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According to NMRC, the new links aim to cater to the increased industrial and residential activity across Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna authority area.

With the Noida International Airport scheduled to begin commercial operations from June 15, the need for improved public transport connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida and the airport is expected to grow, said NMRC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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