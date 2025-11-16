Noida police trains nine critical corridor teams to prevent road deaths

NOIDA: The Noida Police has constituted and trained nine critical corridor (CC) teams on Saturday to strengthen rapid crash-response and reduce road fatalities, said officials on Saturday, adding that the teams are part of the Uttar Pradesh’s Zero Fatality District (ZFD) programmelaunched on November 12. Officials said that road fatalities in Uttar Pradesh could be reduced by up to 50% under the ZFD programme (HT photo)

Two national highways — NH-334C connecting Ghaziabad,and NH-2 near the Dasna-Bulandshahr border — have been marked as high-risk stretches, with nine police stations along these routes classified as “critical”, officials said.

“The CC teams will be deployed in the jurisdiction of Sector 39, Sector 58, Sector 113, Bisrakh, Badalpur, Surajpur, Dadri, Dankaur and Rabupura police stations,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP)(traffic), Noida.

Singh said the model is based on a pilot project which was earlier implemented in Kanpur, Unnao and Bulandshahr last year, resulting in a significant drop in road accidents.

According to officials, each CC team comprises one sub-inspector and four constables. The teams are tasked with responding to crash sites within minutes, shifting the injured to the nearest hospital, conducting spot inspections, analysing recurring crash patterns, and coordinating corrective measures with concerned agencies.

“All accident cases reported in these critical corridors will be investigated by the team leader, who is a sub-inspector,” Singh added.

As part of the training moduleconducted on Sunday, CC team personnel and Dial-112 responders participated in a CPR and basic life-support workshop at a Noida hospital, where they practised resuscitation techniques using training dummies.

Officials said that road fatalities in Uttar Pradesh could be reduced by up to 50% under the ZFD programme, adding that Noida Police will continue skill-enhancement drives and improve coordination with hospitals and emergency services to achieve the target.