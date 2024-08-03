Noida-Delhi DND Flyway to remain closed for 6 hours | Check timing, other details

The Noida Traffic Police has announced that the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway will be closed for six hours at night on Saturday for the construction work which comes under the Bharatmala project. The construction involves the integration of the six-lane access-controlled DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) connecting the DND Flyway and the Ring Road at Maharani Bagh with KMP Expressway at Nug district in Haryana. The Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway will be closed for six hours on Saturday night for construction work which comes under the Bharatmala project. (HT file photo)

The construction work will begin between 11 pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday near the Maharani Bagh Junction in Delhi, reported The Times of India.

The new 59-km flyway, passes through the Uttar Pradesh irrigation colony, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, Jaitpur, Faridabad Sector 18 and Sector 17, Sector 2, Sector 65 before meeting KMP Expressway.

A diversion has been planned to facilitate the traffic movement for vehicles travelling from Noida to Ashram through the DND Flyway, Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) told TOI. He said, the vehicles plying on the route to Ashram from Noida via the flyway are instructed to go through Dalit Prerna Sthal, Chilla Red Light, Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan and the vehicles from Rajnigandha Underpass and Sector 16 to Ashram will be diverted at the DND Flyway toll plaza to proceed via via Chilla Red Light, Akshardham and so on to reach their destination.

The traffic police have advised travellers to take other routes to avoid disruption and has assured that people can contact them using Noida's traffic police's dedicated helpline at 9971009001in case of any travel-related queries or assistance.

The DND Flyway which was opened in 2001 February and is India's first eight-lane wide expressway.