 Noida: 1.4 mn fined for traffic violations till June
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida: 1.4 mn fined for traffic violations till June

ByArun Pratap Singh, Noida
Jul 23, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Riding a two-wheeler without a helmet was the offence for which the maximum fines were issued so far this year, followed by violations of no-parking, wrong-lane driving

Traffic police in Noida issued more than 1.4 million e-challans or e-fines in the first six months of this year, data compiled by the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police showed.

Of the 1.4 million fines, 890,928 e-challans were for riding two-wheelers without helmet; 90,910 for wrong-lane driving; 57,817 for jumping red lights; and 56,617 for speeding. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Of the 1.4 million fines, 890,928 e-challans were for riding two-wheelers without helmet; 90,910 for wrong-lane driving; 57,817 for jumping red lights; and 56,617 for speeding.

Traffic police officers said the number has nearly doubled in comparison to the same period last year when 748,507 fines were issued.

Riding a two-wheeler without a helmet was the offence for which the maximum fines were issued so far this year, followed by violations of no-parking, wrong-lane driving, and jumping the red light, shows the latest figures.

According to traffic police, the driving licence of the vehicle owner/driver will be suspended if she is caught three times in a row jumping the red light, or driving on the wrong-lane or speeding, or any other offence.

“From January to June 2024, the traffic police issued 14,43,231 e-challans and imposed fine of 22,00,800,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, adding that they were continuously running drives to curb such violations.

Of the 1.4 million fines, 890,928 e-challans were for riding two-wheelers without helmet; 90,910 for wrong-lane driving; 57,817 for jumping red lights; and 56,617 for speeding.

From July 10, the traffic police have also started registering FIRs against vehicle owners/parents if minors were caught driving, following directions from the state government.

Brajesh Sharma, who is part of the 7x welfare group – working to improve traffic situation, said, “They (traffic police) should sensitise minors and their parents before taking such actions as registering FIRs.”

“Police should hold sessions at schools and spread awareness among parents that they will face action if their minor son/daughter is caught driving. Registering FIRs cannot curb road accidents,” he added.

On Thursday, traffic police registered five FIRs against vehicle owners over underage driving.

The traffic police also cracked down on illegal use of beacons, hooters, and sirens. A total of 15,434 e-challans were issued for illegal use of such items, and 11,036 for using black film. And, 7,374 vehicles were seized,” shows the traffic data.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: 1.4 mn fined for traffic violations till June
© 2024 HindustanTimes
