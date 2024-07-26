Delhi-Noida flyway hit by traffic congestion after rainfall leaves roads waterlogged | Video

Delhi-Noida flyway on Friday evening witnessed traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement, visuals coming from news agency ANI showed. The city's temperature dropped a few notches on Friday after moderate to heavy rainfall during early hours of the day. Traffic moved slow on major roads such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Noida-Delhi Link Road as well. (ANI)

The New Delhi Municipal Council in central Delhi, received 25 complaints related to waterlogging from places like Madhu Limaye Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Africa Avenue, Gole Market, and Connaught Place, an official said.

The Public Works Department also received 15 calls informing fallen trees across several places. Several modes of public transport, including a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) garbage collecting truck suffered a breakdown due to waterlogged roads.

Rains caused waterlogging in several areas and hampering traffic movement.

Delhi traffic police alerted commuters about bad roads, suggesting citizens to take alternative routes. In a post on social media platform X, the police said that Mother Teresa Crescent, Nyay Marg near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro Station, Shanti Path, Bhikaji Cama Place, and Motibagh Ring Road, were among the affected areas.

Also read | Torrential rain ravages Mumbai before IMD's tardy red alert

Over the weekend, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by occasional thunderstorms in Delhi. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33.3 degree Celsius with humidity at around high seventies.

Delhi's main Safdarjung weather station recorded 34.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 and 8.30 am while Delhi University received heavy rainfall. "Extremely intense rainfall occurred over the Delhi University area on Friday, where 93 mm of rain was recorded," an India Meteorological Department official told PTI.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday was 33.3 degrees Celsius, 1.6-degree Celsius below normal temperatures. This marks almost a three-degree drop from a very humid 36.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity remained at 78% as of 5.30 pm.

(With inputs from ANI,PTI)