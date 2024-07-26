Heavy rainfall in Delhi leads to traffic jams amid waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns

Heavy rainfall in the national Capital Delhi on Friday morning led to traffic jams across the city due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles. IMD said that significant amount of rainfall was observed” from 8:30am on Thursday to 6:30am on Friday. (Delhi Traffic Police)

Rainfall in parts of north, south and central Delhi areas including Connaught Place, led to waterlogging causing peak hour traffic jams during office hours.

Important stretches in the New Delhi area including Minto Road, ITO, C-hexagon near the India Gate, Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri and Civil Lines, were affected due to severe waterlogging.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), “significant amount of rainfall was observed” from 8:30am on Thursday to 6:30am on Friday. The rainfall recorded at Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, was 39mm at 8:30am.

However, some parts received higher rainfall.

“Delhi University received 89.5mm rainfall and IGNOU recorded 34.5mm. New Delhi and South Delhi areas received higher rainfall,” said an IMD official.

Major underpasses across the capital city were submerged on Friday with Jakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass, Minto bridge, Ashok Vihar and Jahangirpuri, being the worst affected.

Also Read: Delhi rain: City waterlogged; police issue traffic advisory

Delhi’s traffic police released an advisory for commuters to avoid Minto Bridge suggesting alternate routes.

“Traffic coming from Connaught Place on Minto Road can divert on Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate and Kamla Market via Ranjeet Singh flyover. Similarly, traffic coming from Kalma Market roundabout on Minto Road can be diverted on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg towards Connaught Place via Ranjeet Singh flyover,” the traffic police said.

In other advisories, they also shared pictures of vehicle breakdowns on social media accounts.

Around 7:30am, the traffic police said that traffic will remain affected on the Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156.