Home / Cities / Delhi News / North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities
delhi news

North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities

Given the alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths -- the city saw 240 deaths on Monday, the highest single-day toll so far -- the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has augmented the burial and cremation facilities under its jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:26 AM IST
HT Image

Given the alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths -- the city saw 240 deaths on Monday, the highest single-day toll so far -- the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has augmented the burial and cremation facilities under its jurisdiction.

The corporation has added a few more cremation grounds and also increased the capacity of existing facilities to handle Covid-19 related bodies.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said, “Earlier, we had capacity to cremate about 150 Covid-19 related bodies and we have increased that to 230. There are a few crematoria such as the ones in Sant Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Haiderpur and Badli, which will continue to be used for non-Covid deaths. At Nigambodh Ghat, we have a capacity to cremate 174 bodies a day, of which 131 slots have been reserved for Covid-19.”

In Rohini zone of the North corporation, the Mangolpuri Muslim burial ground has space for 150 more bodies and the Mangolpuri Christian cemetery has space for 60 bodies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capital back in lockdown

Two held for Remdesivir black marketing after sting operation by news channel

IIT-Delhi to set up Covid care facility on campus for its residents, students

Delhi govt forms 12 oxygen audit committees to plug wastage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP