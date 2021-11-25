North MCD to file FIR against AAP for physical altercation during House meeting

North Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to file a first information report (FIR) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors for allegedly slapping a BJP member during a ruckus in the house over the new excise policy on Tuesday, senior civic leaders said on Wednesday.

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that an FIR will be filed by the corporation against AAP members for allegedly slapping BJP standing committee member Vijender Yadav.

The mayor said that a delegation of senior civic body functionaries will meet lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal to demand action against AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal.

Jain said, “When we tried to discuss the issue of air pollution and new liquor vends during the house meeting, and our councillor Vijender Yadav tried to stage a symbolic protest by displaying a mix of tea and water to show liquor, the AAP MLA (Goyal) attacked the BJP councillor. We have decided to file a police complaint,” he added.

A municipal official explained that the AAP MLA was a nominated member of the House, and was legally allowed to attend the sitting.

The mayor said such behaviour in the House was “unprecedented”. “The House was all set to discuss increasing levels of pollution in the city, and the new excise policy of the Delhi government when AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal slapped BJP councillor Vijender Yadav. This undemocratic behaviour by the AAP MLA has tarnished the dignity of the House. We strongly condemn his behaviour and urge Delhi chief minister to take strong action against the MLA. We will raise the issue before the LG, and will also register an FIR,” Singh said.

Leader of the opposition in North MCD, Vikas Goyal said the BJP councillor brought a “liquor bottle” in the house that hurt the dignity of the House. “The (BJP) councillors were abusing the opposition. Our MLA Mohinder Goyal slapped him. I don’t agree with the act but you should also consider that the councillor was being very provocative and anyone could have lost cool over it. I am not even favour of slapping anyone. The mayor can file an FIR but why don’t they make the video recording of House proceedings public?” Goyal asked.

Despite repeated attempts, Mohinder Goyal, AAP MLA from Rithala, did not respond HTs queries.