Railway notice to religious places in Delhi over encroachments on its land

Northern Railway on Saturday said that it has issued a notice calling for removal of “encroachments” on its land, including religious structures, officials aware of the matter said, even as they pointed out that the notice was part of a routine exercise undertaken to remove unauthorised structures on its property.

“Those of you who have illegally encroached upon railway land are informed that you must voluntarily dismantle any unauthorised structures, including temples, mosques or shrines within 15 days of receiving this alert or the railway administration will take legal action. Encroachments that are not permitted will be removed in compliance with the Railways Act. Any damage incurred throughout the procedure will be your responsibility. The railway administration won’t be held accountable,” the notice said. It does not bear any date or signature.

Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer, Northern Railway, confirmed that the notice was issued.

Meanwhile, Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) officials said unsigned and undated notices were issued to two mosques -- one located near Bengali Market and the other near Tilak Bridge -- on Thursday, asking them to remove encroachments in 15 days of the receipt of the notice.

Mehfooz Mohammad, section officer, DWB, said unsigned and undated notices were issued to Masjid Bachchu Shah in Bengali market and Masjid Takia Babbar Shah near Tilak Bridge. “They have pasted notices without any date and sign. The name of the official who issued the notice has also not been mentioned,” said Mohammad.

He claimed that the two mosques were over 400 years old and existed before rail infra came up at the two locations. The mosques are also part of the 123 properties, including mosques, mausoleums and graveyards, over which the board is engaged in a court battle with the Centre. The matter is currently pending in the high court, Mohammad said.

“In 1973, the Railways requested the Delhi Waqf Board for a piece of land on which Masjid Takia Babar Shah is located, and 94 square yards of land was given to them for building their bridge. The mosque is older than 400 years and is among the 42 religious properties that the then British government in 1943 returned to Muslims,”Mohammad said.

Hafiz Matlub Karim, secretary of managing committee of Bachchu Shah mosque in Bengali Market, said that the committee has written to railway authorities, Delhi LG, and police officials regarding the railways notice. “The notice was pasted on the mosque’s wall on Thursday around 12: 30 afternoon. There were around 7-8 masked officials. Later, we saw them on CCTV. We have written to railway officials, LG, and Barakhamba Road police station. Such activity is sheer harassment and an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere,” said Karim.

Amanutallah Khan, Delhi Waqf Board chairman, on Friday, wrote to DRM, Northern Railways, asking it to withdraw or revoke the notice issued to the Takiya Babbar mosque. Khan said that the mosque existed for more than 400 years. “Neither the land belongs to the railways nor the mosque under reference is an encroachment,” said Khan.

